en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has suspended Halima Shehu from her post as the Chief Executive Officer and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

This decision, which comes with a directive for immediate investigation into Shehu’s alleged financial misconduct, is a significant shift within NSIPA, an agency responsible for overseeing social welfare programs.

In the interim, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-Power Programme Manager, has been appointed to fulfill the responsibilities of NC/CEO until the investigation concludes.

Shehu’s Tenure and Background

Halima Shehu was initially appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023. She brought to the role her extensive expertise in banking and career management.

Shehu played a crucial role in the digitalization of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, contributing significantly to modernizing the nation’s social welfare system. Her professional journey includes a tenure at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, from 2017 to 2022.

Academic Credentials and Political Career

Shehu’s educational journey started at the Federal Government College in Kaduna State, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate and her West African Examination Certificate. She ventured into politics in 2010, marking the beginning of a robust political career.

She held significant roles such as Senior Special Assistant to former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema in 2011 and as a member of the state’s Internal Revenue Board. In 2016, Shehu was recognized by the Economic Community of West African Countries, who appointed her as a presidential election observer in Cape Verde.

Immediate Repercussions

As the investigation into the allegations against Shehu is underway, the implications of her suspension are yet to be fully understood. However, this development underscores President Tinubu’s stern warning to his cabinet ministers about the potential risk to their positions if they fail to meet performance expectations.

The appointment of Dr. Egbuwalo as the acting NC/CEO is expected to ensure the smooth functioning of the NSIPA during this transitional period.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Triumphs and Tragedies: Looking Back at Nigeria's Entertainment Industry in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kayode Fayemi: The Unexpected Turn from Minister of Foreign Affairs to Solid Minerals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Engee Ibe Launches Woman Evolve 2024: Empowering Nigerian Women

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Image Merchants Promotion Limited: A Strategic Evolution in 2024 ...
@Business · 26 mins
Image Merchants Promotion Limited: A Strategic Evolution in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Bauchi State Head Teacher Sentenced to 11 Years for Child Assault

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bauchi State Head Teacher Sentenced to 11 Years for Child Assault
Lagos State Governor Approves End-of-Year Bonus for Sanitation Workers

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos State Governor Approves End-of-Year Bonus for Sanitation Workers
WHO Aids Christmas Eve Attack Victims in Nigeria with Trauma Kits

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

WHO Aids Christmas Eve Attack Victims in Nigeria with Trauma Kits
Salihu Lukman Criticizes Nigerian Political Parties, Calls for Functional Democracy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Salihu Lukman Criticizes Nigerian Political Parties, Calls for Functional Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
24 seconds
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
27 seconds
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
28 seconds
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
33 seconds
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
Winter Swimming Draws Enthusiasts to YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase's Outdoor Pool
34 seconds
Winter Swimming Draws Enthusiasts to YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase's Outdoor Pool
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
1 min
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
1 min
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
1 min
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
2 mins
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app