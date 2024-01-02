President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has suspended Halima Shehu from her post as the Chief Executive Officer and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

This decision, which comes with a directive for immediate investigation into Shehu’s alleged financial misconduct, is a significant shift within NSIPA, an agency responsible for overseeing social welfare programs.

In the interim, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-Power Programme Manager, has been appointed to fulfill the responsibilities of NC/CEO until the investigation concludes.

Shehu’s Tenure and Background

Halima Shehu was initially appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023. She brought to the role her extensive expertise in banking and career management.

Shehu played a crucial role in the digitalization of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, contributing significantly to modernizing the nation’s social welfare system. Her professional journey includes a tenure at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, from 2017 to 2022.

Academic Credentials and Political Career

Shehu’s educational journey started at the Federal Government College in Kaduna State, where she obtained her First School Leaving Certificate and her West African Examination Certificate. She ventured into politics in 2010, marking the beginning of a robust political career.

She held significant roles such as Senior Special Assistant to former Katsina State Governor Ibrahim Shema in 2011 and as a member of the state’s Internal Revenue Board. In 2016, Shehu was recognized by the Economic Community of West African Countries, who appointed her as a presidential election observer in Cape Verde.

Immediate Repercussions

As the investigation into the allegations against Shehu is underway, the implications of her suspension are yet to be fully understood. However, this development underscores President Tinubu’s stern warning to his cabinet ministers about the potential risk to their positions if they fail to meet performance expectations.

The appointment of Dr. Egbuwalo as the acting NC/CEO is expected to ensure the smooth functioning of the NSIPA during this transitional period.