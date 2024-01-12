President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme

In a decisive move, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has announced the suspension of the Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu. This suspension, which will last initially for six weeks, has been enforced due to an ongoing investigation into alleged malfeasance within the agency’s management and programs. All NSIPA-administered programs including N-Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Home Grown School Feeding Programme are suspended during this period.

Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the announcement of this suspension, which also entails a freeze on all NSIPA-related activities. These activities range from distributions, events, payments, collaborations, to registrations. The freeze is a measure to ensure that the investigation into the agency’s management is unimpeded and transparent.

Establishment of a Ministerial Panel

President Tinubu’s response to the alleged malfeasance doesn’t stop at the suspension. He has also established a ministerial panel with the mandate to review the agency’s operations and recommend necessary reforms. This move showcases his commitment to upholding transparency and accountability within governmental agencies.

In the interim, Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo, the National N-POWER Program Manager, is appointed as acting NC/CEO. His role will be to manage the agency’s affairs during the suspension period until the investigation is concluded and a full-term CEO is appointed.

Halima Shehu’s suspension comes roughly three months after her appointment was confirmed by the Senate. With her background in the banking sector, Shehu served notably as the National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme and worked with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development from 2017 to 2022.