President Tinubu Slashes Government Travel Expenses by 60%

In a remarkable shift towards financial prudence, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has instituted drastic reductions in the travel expenditures of top government officials. The stringent measures, announced by Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale, indicate a 60 percent decrease in both international and local travel costs affecting the offices of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers, and heads of agencies.

The announcement signifies a clear directive as opposed to a mere suggestion, thereby necessitating compliance. The cuts will impact the number of staff that can accompany officials on their trips. For instance, the entourage of the President is now capped at 20 staff for both domestic and international travel.

Restrictions on Entourage Size

Similarly, the Vice President’s team is limited to 15 staff for local travel and five for foreign visits. The office of the First Lady faces comparable restrictions. The wife of the Vice President is allowed a maximum of 10 staff for local and five for international travel. Ministers will now be accompanied by no more than four staff members on foreign trips, and the heads of agencies are restricted to two.

Adding to these austerity measures, President Tinubu has proclaimed that he will no longer tour with large security details during state visits. Instead, he, alongside the Vice President and other government officials, will rely on local security arrangements. This decision underscores a significant departure from the previous norms of traveling with extensive security delegations.

By implementing these substantial cuts, President Tinubu’s administration echoes a commitment to fiscal responsibility and demonstrates a willingness to lead by example. As Nigeria grapples with economic challenges, these changes illustrate a government resolved to lessen its expenditure and focus on investing in the nation’s future.