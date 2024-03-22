President Tinubu Set to Unveil New Minimum Wage on Workers' Day

As Workers' Day approaches, anticipation grows over President Bola Tinubu's expected announcement of a new minimum wage, aiming to backdate its implementation to April. The move comes as a response to the pressing economic challenges and inflation rates affecting the nation's workforce. The National Minimum Wage Committee is in the final stages of negotiation, working diligently to finalize the new rate in time for the May 1 announcement.

Advertisment

The National Minimum Wage Committee is racing against time to conclude its discussions on the new minimum wage. With the current wage of N30,000 set to expire, there's a palpable urgency to establish a new, acceptable rate that reflects the economic realities faced by Nigerian workers.

Committee members are compiling insights from zonal public hearings and negotiating with key stakeholders, including state governors and private sector representatives, to reach a consensus that balances affordability with the need for a livable wage.

State Governors' Concerns and Labour's Stance

While the committee endeavors to find common ground, state governors have voiced concerns regarding their capacity to implement the proposed wage increases, citing varying economic conditions across states.

However, organized labor, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), remains firm in its demand for a substantial raise. The labor unions have warned of potential industrial action should any state fail to comply with the new wage law, emphasizing the importance of a wage that keeps pace with inflation and the cost of living.