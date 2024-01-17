President Tinubu Reinstates Funding for National Health Regulators

In a landmark decision that promises to bolster the healthcare sector across the nation, President Bola Tinubu, in concert with the Federal Executive Council, has reinstated funding for 13 integral National Health Regulators in the 2024 budget.

This decision comes as a significant reversal of an earlier defunding action that had left many stakeholders in the healthcare sector concerned.

The original defunding action can be traced back to a June 2023 memo from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The memo cited the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS) as the initiator of the funding discontinuation for nearly 30 bodies. However, in a turn of events that has been widely lauded, President Tinubu has reversed this decision.