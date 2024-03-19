President Tinubu Foresees Economic Revival in Nigeria, Urges Support During Ramadan Iftar

Amidst a backdrop of economic uncertainties, President Bola Tinubu has projected a brighter future for Nigeria, promising an impending economic turnaround within the coming months. This optimistic forecast was shared during a Ramadan Iftar gathering in Abuja, attended by ministers, service chiefs, and top government officials, with Vice President Kashim Shettima representing the President. Tinubu's message was clear: brighter days are ahead, and the collective effort is paramount for the nation's prosperity.

During the event, President Tinubu, through Vice President Shettima, conveyed a message of hope and resilience. He acknowledged the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians but reassured that the nation is on the brink of positive change.

"By the grace of God, in the coming months, we will have a bountiful harvest season, and we shall all smile once again," Tinubu stated, emphasizing that the country has navigated through tougher times in the past. This statement not only reflects a deep sense of optimism but also a call to action for all Nigerians to support the government's efforts in steering the country towards sustainable growth.

Unified in Faith and Purpose

The Ramadan Iftar served as more than just a religious observance; it was a platform for reinforcing national unity and collective resolve. President Tinubu highlighted the significance of the Ramadan season, a time for forgiveness, generosity, and, importantly, prayers for the nation's peace and stability.

The convergence of Ramadan and Lent was mentioned as a testament to the shared values that bind Nigerians, regardless of religious affiliations. Such gatherings are not only symbolic but serve as a reminder of the strength found in unity and shared purpose.