President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration to Address Economic Challenges

President Bola Tinubu has urged for collaborative efforts between the federal government and state governors to tackle Nigeria's economic difficulties. This call for unity was made during a speech delivered by Ajuri Ngelale, the President's spokeswoman, to governors gathered at the State House in Abuja for a Ramadan fast-breaking event.

Transitioning from Politics to Governance

President Tinubu emphasized the importance of shifting focus from politics to governance, stressing the need for unity and cooperation among all stakeholders. He underscored the shared responsibility of building the nation together, highlighting the significance of cooperation and fostering love among Nigerians.

Embracing the Spirit of Ramadan and Lenten Season

Recognizing the significance of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims and the Lenten season for Christians, President Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to use this solemn period for reflection, prayer, and compassion towards others. Despite the challenges facing the country, he expressed optimism for the future, noting that ongoing remedies are beginning to yield positive results.

Optimism for the Future

President Tinubu expressed confidence that the country is gradually overcoming its challenges, with brighter prospects ahead. He emphasized the importance of communication, solidarity, and sharing joy as essential elements for navigating through difficult times.

Governors' Commitment to Collaboration

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Kwara State, commended the Federal Government for distributing 42,000 tonnes of grain to address food security concerns. He stressed the importance of national and subnational governments working together to address shared challenges, including the payment of workers' wages and agricultural development.

Call to Action for Governors

Governor AbdulRazaq urged all governors to actively engage in farming activities to better understand the challenges faced by farmers and ensure a successful harvest season. By participating in wet season farming, governors can empathize with farmers' struggles and take proactive measures to support agricultural development across the country.

President Tinubu's call for unity and collaboration, echoed by Governor AbdulRazaq, underscores the importance of collective action in addressing Nigeria's economic challenges and fostering sustainable development. As stakeholders come together in solidarity, there is hope for a brighter future and improved livelihoods for all Nigerians.