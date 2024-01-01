en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria’s Progress

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria’s Progress
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a momentous national address on the dawn of 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has extended an olive branch to his political adversaries. His call to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, is a clarion for unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility in steering the nation towards stability and prosperity.

A Collective Responsibility

President Tinubu underlined the collective duty of all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations or societal roles, in the monumental task of nation-building. He stressed that this task goes beyond the purview of elected officials and government workers, connecting the destinies of all Nigerians in a shared endeavor.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s 2024 Appropriation Bill Passed with Revised Expenditure of N28.777 Trillion)

Looking Beyond Differences

With a call to transcend differences in language, creed, ethnicity, and religious beliefs, Tinubu urged a united front for the collective good. The President emphasized that the elections have concluded, and it is time to let every Nigerian’s ‘light shine bright and brighter’ to guide the nation towards a prosperous future.

Peace in South-East Project

Adding another feather to his cap, President Tinubu, along with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, launched the ‘Peace in South-East Project’. This five-year initiative is a beacon of hope aimed at restoring peace, unity, reconciliation, and development to the Igbo-speaking people of Nigeria. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has lauded this initiative, expressing gratitude for addressing the economic challenges caused by insecurity in the region. They have also rallied other leaders in the South East to join this crusade for lasting peace, development, progress, and industrialization.

(Read Also: Nigeria in Focus: From AFCON 2024 to Rising Food Prices and More)

A Commitment to National Prosperity

President Tinubu acknowledged the economic and social hardships faced by Nigerians. He reassured citizens of his unwavering commitment to national prosperity and economic recovery. Strategic decisions, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and reforms in the foreign exchange system, are among the bold steps taken by his administration. Tinubu also shed light on the progress in the Siemens Energy power project and plans to boost food production and create a more business-friendly environment in Nigeria.

As the nation steps into 2024, President Tinubu’s call for unity rings loud and clear. His emphasis on resilience, unity, and equal opportunities for all Nigerians is a promise for a brighter and prosperous future.

Read More

0
International Relations Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

By Shivani Chauhan

North Korea's Kim Jong Un Amplifies Warlike Rhetoric, Threatens Annihilation

By BNN Correspondents

Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden Commemorate 45th Anniversary of China-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

By Shivani Chauhan

President Xi Jinping's New Year's Letter to President Biden: A Step To ...
@China · 8 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year's Letter to President Biden: A Step To ...
heart comment 0
Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and International Developments

By Wojciech Zylm

Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and International Developments
Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Denounces Genocide Accusations: An International Legal Conundrum
India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

India in Global Geopolitics: Navigating a Polycrisis Landscape in 2024
France Assumes Presidency of UN Security Council, Macron Ready to Assist in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

By Safak Costu

France Assumes Presidency of UN Security Council, Macron Ready to Assist in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
1 min
President Bola Tinubu's 2024 New Year Address: A Vision for Nigeria's Progress
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
2 mins
Wangduephodrang's PDP Candidates Fined for Election Code Violations
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
3 mins
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
3 mins
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
4 mins
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
4 mins
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
5 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
7 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
7 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
10 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
13 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
16 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
25 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
28 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
49 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app