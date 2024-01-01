President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria’s Progress

In a momentous national address on the dawn of 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has extended an olive branch to his political adversaries. His call to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, is a clarion for unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility in steering the nation towards stability and prosperity.

A Collective Responsibility

President Tinubu underlined the collective duty of all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations or societal roles, in the monumental task of nation-building. He stressed that this task goes beyond the purview of elected officials and government workers, connecting the destinies of all Nigerians in a shared endeavor.

Looking Beyond Differences

With a call to transcend differences in language, creed, ethnicity, and religious beliefs, Tinubu urged a united front for the collective good. The President emphasized that the elections have concluded, and it is time to let every Nigerian’s ‘light shine bright and brighter’ to guide the nation towards a prosperous future.

Peace in South-East Project

Adding another feather to his cap, President Tinubu, along with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, launched the ‘Peace in South-East Project’. This five-year initiative is a beacon of hope aimed at restoring peace, unity, reconciliation, and development to the Igbo-speaking people of Nigeria. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has lauded this initiative, expressing gratitude for addressing the economic challenges caused by insecurity in the region. They have also rallied other leaders in the South East to join this crusade for lasting peace, development, progress, and industrialization.

A Commitment to National Prosperity

President Tinubu acknowledged the economic and social hardships faced by Nigerians. He reassured citizens of his unwavering commitment to national prosperity and economic recovery. Strategic decisions, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and reforms in the foreign exchange system, are among the bold steps taken by his administration. Tinubu also shed light on the progress in the Siemens Energy power project and plans to boost food production and create a more business-friendly environment in Nigeria.

As the nation steps into 2024, President Tinubu’s call for unity rings loud and clear. His emphasis on resilience, unity, and equal opportunities for all Nigerians is a promise for a brighter and prosperous future.

