President Tinubu Breaks New Ground with Dr. Temitope Ilori's Historic NACA DG Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has made a landmark decision by appointing Dr. Temitope Ilori as the new Director-General of the National Agency For The Control of AIDS (NACA), marking the first time a woman has held the position. Dr. Ilori, whose term commenced on February 22, 2024, succeeds Dr. Gambo Aliyu, reflecting a significant step towards gender inclusivity in Nigeria's health sector leadership.

Advertisment

With an illustrious career in medicine and public health, Dr. Ilori brings to NACA a wealth of experience from her previous roles, including a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan and a Consultant Family Physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Her academic journey is marked by excellence, having obtained her MBBS degree from the University of Ibadan, and later emerging as the best graduating Fellow of the Faculty of Family Medicine at the West African College of Physicians. Beyond her medical qualifications, Dr. Ilori holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, showcasing her diverse expertise in health and nutrition.

A Pioneering Researcher

Advertisment

Dr. Ilori's contributions to medical research are notable, with over 30 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Her research interests span Primary Care Immunization, Public Health Nutrition, Non-Communicable Diseases, and Women's and Child's Health.

This extensive research background positions her as a formidable leader in the fight against AIDS, ready to bring innovative solutions and strategies to the agency. Moreover, her experience in policy formulation and strategic development, exemplified during her tenure as Commissioner for Health in Osun State, Nigeria, underscores her capability to steer NACA towards achieving its objectives.

Setting a New Precedent

Dr. Ilori's appointment is not just a personal achievement but a milestone for women in Nigeria and across the health sector. It sends a powerful message about the importance of diversity and inclusivity at the highest levels of leadership, especially in fields traditionally dominated by men.

Her leadership comes at a crucial time when global health challenges necessitate innovative approaches and diverse perspectives. As Dr. Ilori embarks on her tenure, the health community watches with anticipation, expecting her to drive significant advancements in the control and management of AIDS in Nigeria.