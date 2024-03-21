President Tinubu Assures Senate of Integrity Amid Budget Padding Claims

Amid recent allegations of budget padding, President Bola Tinubu has declared the integrity of the 10th Senate intact, emphasizing his administration's commitment to fostering cooperation between the executive and judiciary branches. The controversy surfaced when Senator Abdul Ningi alleged a discrepancy in the approved budget, prompting a response from the President during a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner with Senate leaders at the State House, Abuja.

Advertisment

Addressing Budget Concerns

During the gathering, President Tinubu addressed the budget padding allegations for the first time, underscoring his understanding of the budget's arithmetic and expressing appreciation towards the Senate for their swift handling of the budget. "Those who are talking about malicious embellishment in the budget did not understand the arithmetic and did not refer to the baseline of what I brought. But your integrity is intact," Tinubu affirmed, as per his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale's statement.

Economic Challenges and Military Support

Advertisment

Tinubu also highlighted the country's current economic challenges, projecting optimism that Nigeria is "about turning the corner" with improved revenue and managed expenditures. Furthermore, he reiterated his administration's unwavering support for the military, promising justice for the killers of soldiers in Delta State and condemning attacks on military and security infrastructures.

Senate's Response

In response, Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed the 10th Senate's commitment to collaborative governance, emphasizing the unique position of having members of the National Assembly in the presidency and promising to support Tinubu's administration for collective success. This interaction signals a continued effort to address national issues through unity and cooperation within Nigeria's governmental branches.

This dialogue between the President and the Senate leadership not only seeks to clarify and address the budget padding allegations but also sets a tone for mutual respect and collaboration. As Nigeria grapples with economic and security challenges, the resolve to maintain integrity and ensure justice underscores the administration's commitment to governance and national development.