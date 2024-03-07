President Tinubu Announces Major Reshuffle in REA, Appoints Abba Aliyu

In a decisive move to ensure accountability and transparency within Nigeria's energy sector, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a significant reshuffling of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA). This change includes the appointment of Abba Aliyu as the new Managing Director, alongside four other key management positions, signaling a robust approach to governance and public service integrity.

The sweeping changes at the REA's helm come in the wake of a scandal involving the suspension of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed and three executive directors. Their suspension was tied to allegations of a N1.2 billion fraudulent misappropriation over the past two years. This decisive action underscores the Tinubu administration's commitment to combating corruption and fostering a culture of accountability within public agencies.

New Leadership for a Renewed Vision

The newly appointed management team comprises Ayoade Gboyega as Executive Director of Corporate Services, Umar Abdullahi Umar as Executive Director of Technical Services, Doris Uboh as Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund (REF), and Olufemi Akinyelure as Head of the Project Management Unit for the Nigeria Electrification Project. This strategic reorganization aims to rejuvenate the agency's operations and ensure the effective implementation of rural electrification projects across Nigeria.

In his announcement, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, urging the new appointees to embody these principles in their service. The president's directive reflects his administration's broader agenda to instill ethical governance and operational efficiency within critical public sector entities. This move is expected to restore public confidence in the REA and enhance its capacity to fulfill its mandate of expanding electricity access to rural communities.

As the REA embarks on this new chapter under Abba Aliyu's leadership, the focus on integrity, efficiency, and service delivery is poised to make a significant impact on Nigeria's rural electrification efforts. The recent management overhaul not only addresses pressing concerns of financial misconduct but also sets a precedent for the kind of leadership and accountability expected in public service.