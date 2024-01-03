en English
Nigeria

President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has instated Dr. Akindele Egbuwalo as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). This decisive move follows the suspension of the former NSIPA head, Halimah Shehu, amidst allegations of financial impropriety. President Tinubu has simultaneously ordered a thorough investigation into the allegations against Shehu, underlining his commitment to accountability and transparency.

Dr. Egbuwalo, who had previously served as the national coordinator of the N-Power program, steps into the pivotal role left vacant by Shehu’s suspension. This leadership change arrives shortly after President Tinubu underlined the importance of performance among heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). He specifically highlighted the school feeding program, funded with a hefty N100 billion in the 2024 budget, as a priority area.

(Read Also: Nigeria Announces Scholarships for Students to Study in Mauritius)

Heightened Expectations

President Tinubu has called for efficiency, dedication, and accountability within the MDAs. The warning is clear – those unable to meet these standards may need to step down. This tough stance is indicative of the President’s determination to drive tangible results and ensure that public funds are utilized effectively.

President Tinubu is not only focusing on accountability, but also envisions collaboration with local governments to create an inclusive program that benefits ordinary Nigerians. This appointment, and the broader reforms, serve as a testament to his commitment to creating a system that works for all, not just a privileged few.

(Read Also: Lagos Ranks 8th in Africa for Best Healthcare: Numbeo Study)

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

