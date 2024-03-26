President Tinubu Appoints DIG Johnson Kokumo as New Arms Control Coordinator

Marking a significant stride in Nigeria's battle against arms proliferation, President Bola Tinubu has officially appointed DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd) as the new Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons. This pivotal appointment, announced on Tuesday, underscores the administration's dedication to curbing the flow of illegal arms, a critical factor exacerbating insecurity across the nation.

Advertisment

Addressing the Arms Proliferation Crisis

With over three decades of distinguished service in crime prevention and law enforcement, Kokumo's wealth of experience is set to invigorate the Centre's mission. His tenure as Deputy Inspector General of Police, where he spearheaded the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department, has equipped him with the requisite expertise to lead this national effort. The National Centre, established by an Executive directive from former President Muhammadu Buhari on May 3, 2021, aims to replace the defunct Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons. It serves as a cornerstone in the country's security architecture, providing policy guidance, research, and monitoring of small arms and light weapons.

Strategic Overhaul and Expectations

Advertisment

President Tinubu has expressed high expectations for the new Coordinator, tasking him with the revamp of the Centre and the development of innovative strategies to stem the tide of arms proliferation. This move is anticipated to bring lasting solutions to the menace that significantly drives insecurity within the country. Kokumo's appointment is a testament to the administration's proactive approach towards enhancing regional mechanisms for the control, prevention, and regulation of small arms and light weapons, aligning with Article 24 of the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Implications for National Security

The relentless spread of small arms and light weapons poses a formidable challenge to peace and security in Nigeria, fueling a range of criminal activities and insurgency. By appointing a seasoned professional like Kokumo, the government signals its commitment to not only addressing the symptoms of insecurity but also tackling its root causes. This strategic emphasis on arms control is crucial for stabilizing the country, ensuring public safety, and fostering a conducive environment for economic growth and development.

As DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo (rtd) steps into this critical role, the nation watches with hopeful anticipation. His leadership is expected to catalyze a transformative phase in Nigeria's fight against illegal arms, paving the way for a safer, more secure future. The journey ahead is fraught with challenges, but with concerted effort and strategic insight, lasting change is within reach.