President Tinubu and Minister Wike lauded for Cancelling Unlawful Posting in FCTA

President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike have received accolades for their decision to cancel the appointment of a new Permanent Secretary to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The move has been hailed as an indicator of their commitment to uphold the rule of law and the sanctity of presidential directives, fostering increased staff morale, productivity, and efficient service delivery in the FCTA.

Decision in Favor of FCTA Reforms

The reversal of the appointment has been applauded by the League of Retired and Serving FCTA Directors. The organization, which represents both former and currently serving directors of the FCTA, viewed the posting as a contravention of the powers of the President and potentially harmful to the recently established FCT Service Commission. The League's Chairman, Lukeman Oramosele, underscored the positive transformations in the FCT under the current leadership, including the recommencement of construction activities on previously abandoned project sites and an optimistic outlook for better times for both staff and contractors.

Unlawful Posting of New Permanent Secretary

The new Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, had been assigned to the FCTA by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to succeed the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, upon his retirement in May 2024. However, this decision was met with resistance from the FCTA staff, culminating in a protest against the appointment. Their contention was based on the fact that the recent approval by the President for the establishment of the FCT Civil Service Commission did not include provision for the position of Permanent Secretary.

Upholding Presidential Directives and Rule of Law

By reversing the appointment, President Tinubu and Minister Wike have demonstrated their resolve to uphold the presidential directives and the rule of law. This move is seen as a significant stride towards ensuring reforms and improvements in the FCT administration. It not only boosts the morale of the staff but also sets the stage for increased productivity and efficient service delivery.