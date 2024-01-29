President Shahabuddin to Address Inaugural Session of 12th Jatiya Sangsad

As per the constitutional norms, the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) is poised for its inaugural session under the leadership of President Mohammed Shahabuddin. The session, scheduled for the following day at 3:00 pm, will witness the President's address, a tradition in the parliamentary system, focusing on the achievements and future goals of the ruling Awami League government.

President's Address: A Tradition and Constitutional Obligation

Under Article 72 (1) of the constitution, the President has the authority to call the session. The President's address, a standard practice at the first parliamentary sitting of the year, is seen as a road map of the government's intentions and commitments. The contents of the President's speech, as confirmed by the President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin, have been pre-approved by the cabinet.

A Glance at the Parliamentary Landscape

The 12th JS will commence with the Jatiyo Party identified as the main opposition. Notably absent from the parliament will be the significant opposition BNP, raising questions about representation. The ruling party's selection of who will occupy the opposition benches appears to be a point of contention.

Session Expectations: From Election of Speaker to Passage of Bills

The first day of the session will see the election of the Speaker and the deputy Speaker of the House. Beyond these electoral rituals, the session is expected to witness the placement and passage of several bills. These legislative initiatives, coupled with the President's address, are anticipated to set the tone for the ruling Awami League government's developmental agenda.