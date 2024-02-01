President Ruto's Planned Bungoma Visit Sparks Controversy Among Kenya Kwanza MPs

President William Ruto's forthcoming visit to Bungoma, Kenya, has ignited a surprising divide within the ranks of Kenya Kwanza MPs in the region, casting a shadow over what was intended as a tour of strategic development projects. The point of contention is the proposed leasing of the Nzoia Sugar Company, an issue that has sown seeds of apprehension, controversy, and even rebellion among local lawmakers.

Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, a member of the Ford Kenya party, has been vocal in his disapproval of the visit. He labels it as premature and ill-timed, especially in light of President Ruto's unfulfilled promise to install a new milling machine at Nzoia within his first 100 days in office. This unkept promise, Kalasinga argues, is indicative of a greater betrayal. His fear is that supporting the proposed lease could have damaging electoral repercussions.

Other MPs in the region share Kalasinga's concerns. Ford Kenya's Webuye East legislator, Martin Pepela, and Bumula MP Jack Wamboka DAP-K, both expressed dissatisfaction with President Ruto's plans. They point to a lack of transparency and a failure to fulfill campaign promises, including the completion of stalled road projects, as reasons for their disapproval.

MPs Demand Further Consultation

Despite their allegiance to the President, these MPs are calling for further consultation before the visit proceeds. They believe that the tour is a pressure tactic, meant to coerce them into accepting the lease agreement. The discord among the MPs highlights the challenges facing President Ruto's agenda and the tensions within the Kenya Kwanza coalition over local economic concerns.

The controversy over the planned leasing of the Nzoia Sugar Company and the President's unfulfilled campaign promises have now become obstacles to his planned tour. The unity of the Kenya Kwanza coalition appears to be wavering, with MPs demanding more transparency and consultation. As the President prepares for his visit, he faces the task of reconciling these divisions and addressing the concerns of his MPs over the future of the Nzoia Sugar Company and other development projects.