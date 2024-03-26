President Ruto Orders 30% Budget Cut for Parastatals, Aims for Economic Prudence

In a bold move to enforce economic discipline, President William Ruto directed parastatal leaders to slash their approved budgets by 30%, marking a significant shift towards curtailing government expenditure. During a meeting at State House Nairobi on March 26, 2024, with parastatal chairpersons and chief executive officers, Ruto emphasized the necessity of living within means, reducing wasteful spending, and halting unnecessary borrowing to ensure fiscal stability and enhanced service delivery to Kenyans.

Crackdown on Financial Indiscipline

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, President Ruto pointed out the perennial loss-making trend among some parastatals, which has been a considerable drain on the Exchequer. He criticized the misuse of public resources and the culture of excessive borrowing, insisting on the need for rigorous budget and expenditure scrutiny. By leveraging technology, the government aims to eliminate improper payments and maximize value for money, thereby stopping unnecessary borrowing and propelling the government's transformation agenda forward.

Strategic Consolidation and Privatization

President Ruto announced plans for an elaborate consolidation process to eliminate duplicity of functions, wastage, and the winding up of loss-making institutions. He underlined the irrationality of having parastatals with duplicated and overlapping roles, declaring the need to shut down such entities to end excess capacity. The move is part of a broader strategy that includes the privatization of some state corporations to boost productivity and stimulate expansion in sectors like the hospitality industry through private-sector investment.

Stringent Measures for Fiscal Responsibility

Under the new directives, commercial State corporations are required to remit 80% of their profits after tax to the National Treasury, while regulatory institutions must remit 90% of their surplus funds. President Ruto made it clear that there will be no exceptions to these rules, emphasizing the government's commitment to running a balanced budget within three years. This approach seeks to instill a culture of fiscal responsibility, ensuring that Kenya begins to live within its means and addresses the challenge of running huge budget deficits.

The decision to cut budgets and enforce strict financial discipline among parastatals is a critical step towards achieving economic stability and sustainable growth. By reducing wasteful expenditure and focusing on strategic investment and privatization, the government is setting the stage for a more accountable and efficient public sector. This initiative not only aims to enhance service delivery but also to foster a conducive environment for economic prosperity and development.