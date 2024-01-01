en English
Economy

President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year’s Address

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
President Ruto Highlights Economic Growth and Reduced Expenditure in New Year’s Address

In a televised New Year’s address, Kenya’s President William Ruto has made a robust defense of his administration’s performance in 2023, highlighting key achievements and setting the stage for the nation’s development in 2024. Ruto’s address, marking the advent of the new year, outlined his government’s strategic efforts in curtailing public expenditure, fostering economic growth, and enhancing the affordable housing sector.

Efforts to Curtail Public Expenditure

President Ruto emphasized his administration’s deliberate measures to cut governmental expenditures by as much as Sh400 billion. This initiative aims to minimize the country’s dependence on borrowing and aligns with Ruto’s development agenda of reducing waste and extravagance. The President also called for unity among Kenyans and leaders across political affiliations, encouraging them to support these governmental initiatives.

Fostering Economic Growth

Under Ruto’s leadership, Kenya has experienced a significant economic upturn. The economy has been growing at a rate of 5.4% and inflation has eased to 6.8%. These indicators reflect a robust economy and the President assures that his government has put in place robust measures to sustain this growth. He also highlighted his administration’s commitment to implementing the Bottom Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which includes a subsidized fertiliser programme to support farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.

Enhancing the Affordable Housing Sector

One of the significant achievements under President Ruto’s leadership has been the success in the affordable housing sector. This initiative has not only provided housing solutions to Kenyans but has also generated 120,000 jobs, contributing positively to the country’s unemployment crisis. This accomplishment underscores the government’s commitment to expanding economic opportunities and promoting the dignity of Kenyans at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

In conclusion, President Ruto’s televised address served as an affirmation of his government’s dedication towards steering the nation towards economic prosperity. His outlined achievements and strategic plans for 2024 reflect a promising year ahead for Kenya.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

