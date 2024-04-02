President Ruto and Deputy Gachagua Discuss UDA Election Strategy Amid Calls for Postponement

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua convened with top officials from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) at the hustler centre, deliberating on the fate of the party's impending elections. Amidst considerations for another postponement, this meeting marks a pivotal moment in the party's electoral planning process.

In the wake of pressures to push back the election date, today's gathering is set to address whether the UDA will proceed with its elections as scheduled or opt for a delay. Originally slated for December 9, the elections were previously postponed to April, with an aim to conduct them over three consecutive Wednesdays - April 12, 19, and 26. The leadership's decision today will critically influence the party's immediate political strategy and operational dynamics.

Preparation and Planning

The postponement proposition stems from a desire to allow more time for comprehensive election preparations. The UDA's National Steering Committee, under Ruto's chairmanship, had initially adjusted the election timeline to accommodate a more staggered approach. This methodology was intended to facilitate smoother logistics and greater participation across the country. Today's discussions will further refine these plans, considering whether additional adjustments are necessary to meet the party's strategic and logistical needs.

The outcome of today's high-level meeting has significant implications for UDA's political trajectory and its readiness for future electoral contests. A decision to postpone could provide the party with a strategic advantage, allowing more time for organization and mobilization. Conversely, adhering to the current schedule underscores a commitment to timely democratic processes within the party's structure, potentially bolstering its image of internal cohesion and decisiveness.

As the UDA navigates these critical decisions, the broader political landscape watches closely. The steps taken by Ruto and his team will not only shape the party's preparation for upcoming elections but also signal its approach to governance and political engagement in the broader Kenyan context.