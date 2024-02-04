President Ramaphosa Urges South Africans to Register to Vote, Highlights Local Service Issues in Mamelodi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the nation's unregistered citizens to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing its critical importance. On February 4, during a media briefing at Mams Mall in Mamelodi, Tshwane, Ramaphosa interacted with potential young voters and praised the ANC Youth League for their supportive efforts.

Ramaphosa took the opportunity to highlight local grievances over inadequate municipal services, specifically the scarcity of water and electricity. He placed the blame squarely on the DA-run municipality for their failure to address these pressing issues. Ramaphosa pledged to confront water issues at a national level to aid the residents of Mamelodi.

ANC Youth League and Community Voices

Collin Matjila, the ANC Youth League leader, echoed Ramaphosa's criticism of the DA's governance in Tshwane. He cited the lack of basic services, a surge in crime, and the community's regret over not voting ANC in the past decade. Congress of South African Students representative Unesongo Matikinca stressed the importance of voting as a powerful means of making one's voice heard. A local resident, Susan Mabena, voiced concerns about water and electricity shortages and highlighted the inadequacy of grant money.

President Ramaphosa's voter registration campaign in Soweto saw him engage with ordinary South Africans, encouraging them to register to vote for the ANC. He expressed satisfaction with the number of citizens who have already registered to vote as the 2024 national and provincial elections approach. He also addressed key issues such as school funding, service delivery, high unemployment rate, and crime, promising action on these fronts.

The President visited a voter registration station in Mamelodi, reminding eligible voters of their civic duty to register. Besides, the electoral commission urged all eligible voters to register, with over 23,000 stations open countrywide for registration and status checks.

Ramaphosa commended South Africans' enthusiasm for the upcoming elections and the voter registration process. He campaigned for the ANC during the Electoral Commission's second voter registration process in Soweto, noting the positive response from citizens. The Electoral Commission described the voter registration process as successful, with over 20,525 transactions recorded on the online voter registration portal, including 7,234 new registrations. Voter registration will remain open until President Ramaphosa announces an election date.