en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Ramaphosa to Launch Billion-Rand Housing Project in Northern Cape

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
President Ramaphosa to Launch Billion-Rand Housing Project in Northern Cape

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to inaugurate a landmark housing project in Kimberley, Northern Cape, valued at R1 billion. This significant initiative, aimed at addressing the stark housing needs of the region, marks a key development in the government’s agenda to enhance living conditions and tackle the nation’s housing shortage.

A Massive Undertaking for Urban Development

The project encompasses the development of 18,000 stands, which have already been serviced, setting the stage for the construction phase. The initial phase of this ambitious project aims to see over 4,000 houses built, signaling the commencement of a large-scale effort to provide much-needed residential infrastructure. This initiative is more than a construction project; it stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to urban development and social welfare.

Anticipation and Concerns Surrounding the Project

Despite the anticipation and potential positive impacts of such a project, there are concerns about the transparency and accountability associated with it. ActionSA, a political party, is urging the Northern Cape Premier to publicize the beneficiary list of the proposed housing project ahead of President Ramaphosa’s visit, voicing concerns about the project potentially being used for political agendas. The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) in the Northern Cape has expressed concerns about the location of the homes, the distance between the residential area and Kimberley City, and the government’s delay in implementing a previous project for building additional houses. COSATU plans to stage a picketing during the launch to address these issues with the president.

A Step Towards Tackling the Housing Backlog

Currently, the Northern Cape province is grappling with over 162 informal settlements and nearly 80,000 households lacking proper housing. The launch of this substantial housing project is anticipated to make a significant dent in this overwhelming backlog. The Northern Cape provincial government has also secured a R600-million loan from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to supplement its baseline grant allocation for housing, indicating a multifaceted approach to tackling this issue. As President Ramaphosa prepares to mark the occasion with a sod-turning ceremony at the project site, the country watches with bated breath, hopeful for the transformative potential of this project.

0
Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
47 seconds ago
Nathan Wade's Divorce Records Unsealed: Implications for Election Case Against Trump
In the heart of Marietta, Georgia, the case of Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor in the election interference case against Donald Trump, has sparked a legal and ethical controversy. The unfolding events, including the unsealing of court records related to Wade’s divorce, the postponement of the decision on whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Nathan Wade's Divorce Records Unsealed: Implications for Election Case Against Trump
Nyesom Wike Addresses Challenges in Combatting Banditry and Kidnappings in FCT
7 mins ago
Nyesom Wike Addresses Challenges in Combatting Banditry and Kidnappings in FCT
Politics and Piety: Indian Opposition Leaders Opt for Alternative Events Over Ram Temple Ceremony
8 mins ago
Politics and Piety: Indian Opposition Leaders Opt for Alternative Events Over Ram Temple Ceremony
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
2 mins ago
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
Judge Makhubele Seeks Postponement of Judicial Conduct Tribunal Appearance
5 mins ago
Judge Makhubele Seeks Postponement of Judicial Conduct Tribunal Appearance
Democratic Progressive Party Boosts Voter Registration Awareness in Phalombe, Malawi
7 mins ago
Democratic Progressive Party Boosts Voter Registration Awareness in Phalombe, Malawi
Latest Headlines
World News
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
46 seconds
Miami Hurricanes Struggle Amid Injuries and Consecutive Losses
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
1 min
College Basketball Team Battles Injury Challenges and Roster Adjustments
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
1 min
AFCON Qualifiers: Mane's Resolve to Challenge Super Eagles
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
3 mins
Florida Bill Proposes $5 Million Fund for Trump's Legal Fees: A Precedent in the Making?
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
3 mins
Rideau Canal Skateway Reopens After Two Year Hiatus
World News Round-up: Storm Isha Disrupts Travel, Saudi Arabia Boosts Electric Motorsport, and FTX Affiliate Drops Grayscale Lawsuit
4 mins
World News Round-up: Storm Isha Disrupts Travel, Saudi Arabia Boosts Electric Motorsport, and FTX Affiliate Drops Grayscale Lawsuit
Yale Study Discovers New Role of RNAs in Guiding Immune Responses
4 mins
Yale Study Discovers New Role of RNAs in Guiding Immune Responses
NIHR Leicester BRC Develops Innovative Approach to Tuberculosis Detection
4 mins
NIHR Leicester BRC Develops Innovative Approach to Tuberculosis Detection
Plumbing Leak at Dr Gray's Hospital Compromises Patient Records
4 mins
Plumbing Leak at Dr Gray's Hospital Compromises Patient Records
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
59 mins
Hulu's 'We Were the Lucky Ones' Poised to Premiere: A Tale of Family, War, and Survival
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
1 hour
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
2 hours
Mother Sues DHS, DHHS for $100 Million Over Daughter's Death by Illegal Alien
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
2 hours
Bangladesh Election Commission Reveals Schedule for Upcoming Elections
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
2 hours
MarginEdge Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
2 hours
Politics: The Key to Resolving the Rohingya Crisis - Azeem Ibrahim's Analysis
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
3 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
3 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns
3 hours
Macy's Rejects $5.8 Billion Take-Private Proposal Citing Financing Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app