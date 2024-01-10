President Ramaphosa Steers Clear of Renewed Nkandla Swimming Pool Controversy

In the swirling vortex of South African politics, the R4-million swimming pool at the Nkandla residence, a contentious issue associated with former president Jacob Zuma, has once again come to the fore. However, the current President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has chosen to stay above the fray, distancing himself from the renewed controversy.

Deferring to the ‘Secure in Comfort’ Report

President Ramaphosa’s stance on the matter has been made clear through his spokesperson, who invoked the ‘Secure in Comfort’ report by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. The report, a thorough investigation into the use of state funds for upgrades at Zuma’s private home, had already addressed the issue of the controversial swimming pool. It is this report that the president’s office has chosen to stand by, indicating that its findings and recommendations are the final word on the subject.

Extravagance or Necessary Security Measure?

The upgrades at Nkandla, particularly the inclusion of the R4-million swimming pool, were widely criticized for their extravagance and questioned for their necessity as security enhancements. Former police minister Nathi Nhleko had faced criticism from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for confirming that the R4 million amenity in Zuma’s homestead was indeed a swimming pool, not a fire pool as was previously claimed.

Refusing to Engage in Renewed Controversy

Despite the matter resurfacing in public discourse, President Ramaphosa and his office have steadfastly declined to engage in the renewed controversy. Their deference to the ‘Secure in Comfort’ report sends a clear message: the matter has been addressed, and the findings of the investigation are to be respected.