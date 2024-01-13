President Ramaphosa Highlights Importance of South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel at ICJ

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has highlighted the importance of the country's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In a virtual briefing with the country's legal team, Ramaphosa emphasized that the case is of 'great importance to humanity.' This discussion, which took place on Wednesday, is part of South Africa's preparations for the groundbreaking legal proceedings.

South Africa's Accusations

South Africa alleges that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians during the war in Gaza. The case has been brought before the ICJ, reflecting South Africa's historic support for the Palestinians. Such allegiance dates back to the days of Nelson Mandela. Former U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is also joining the South African delegation for the hearings. South Africa's Justice Ministry has expressed determination to see an end to the genocide in Gaza.

Case Proceedings and Precedents

South Africa's legal plea to the ICJ asks the court to declare Israel's military assault on Gaza a genocide. The plea will be heard in The Hague starting on Thursday. The application requests the ICJ to enforce interim measures to immediately suspend Israel's military operations in Gaza. It also calls for all reasonable measures to prevent genocide. South Africa points to alleged incitement by top Israeli officials and argues that Israel's military assault contravenes its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The case could set legal precedents, drawing from Gambia's successful case against Myanmar in 2020. Both sides will be represented by some of their best lawyers. South Africa's initial hearing will request urgent interim relief to prevent ongoing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The case leans on the recent precedent set in The Gambia v Myanmar and the Genocide Convention.

Implications of the Case

By bringing a 'genocide' case against Israel at the ICJ, South Africa is taking a principled stand internationally. The move is seen as an effort to strengthen its international standing and garner domestic support ahead of an upcoming election. President Cyril Ramaphosa has underscored the importance of the case, referring to Nelson Mandela's teachings and describing it as a 'matter of principle'.