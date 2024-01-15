President Raeisi Highlights Iran's Potential Amid Adversarial Challenges

At the latest gathering of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Friday Prayers Leaders representatives in Iran—the 26th of its kind—President Ebrahim Raeisi took center stage to discuss the nation's potential and path forward in the face of adversity. The president drew attention to Iran's significant resources, both material and immaterial, which he believes are yet to be fully discovered and leveraged effectively.

Advertisment

Iran's Capabilities and Potential

Raeisi emphasized Iran's vast unexploited capabilities, stating that the utilization of these resources is essential for fostering greater justice within the nation. He underlined the importance of a comprehensive approach that recognizes the value of both material and non-material resources, suggesting that they are key to unlocking Iran's full potential. In President Raeisi's view, the nation's wealth extends beyond material assets, including the spirit, determination, and resilience of the Iranian people.

Overcoming Adversarial Efforts

Advertisment

President Raeisi did not shy away from addressing the challenges that Iran faces on its path to progress. He candidly spoke about the efforts of Iran's adversaries, accusing them of attempting to demoralize the Iranian people and create obstacles to the country's development. Raeisi argued that these enemies have been trying to instill a sense of despair within the Iranian population, making them believe that progress is unattainable without foreign interference.

Iran's Determined Trajectory

Despite these challenges, President Raeisi expressed a firm confidence in the Iranian nation's resolve and determination. He dismissed the notion that Iran's progress is dependent on external forces, stating that the Iranian people are actively engaged in shaping their own future and are committed to surmounting any obstacles in their path. To underscore his point, Raeisi pointed to the World Bank's statistics on Iran's economic growth. Despite the pressures and hostile actions of adversaries, even Western countries are unable to deny Iran's advancement. This, Raeisi suggests, is testament to the strength and tenacity of the Iranian people.