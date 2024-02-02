President Putin Stresses on Home Front Strength at 'Everything for Victory!' Forum

In a significant gathering at the 'Everything for Victory!' forum in Tula, Russia, President Vladimir Putin underscored the vitality of a robust home front, a thriving economy, and a well-equipped defense industry to support the ongoing special military operation. The forum brought together a diverse group of individuals, including defense plant representatives, public organizations, entrepreneurs, doctors, journalists, and volunteers, all united under a shared objective of bolstering the nation's defenses.

Revitalizing the Spirit of the Great Patriotic War

During his address, President Putin drew parallels between the current efforts of the defense industry and those of the workers during the Great Patriotic War. He highlighted the resilience and determination of the workers, who, despite facing immense challenges, significantly contributed to the country's victory.

Innovation at the Frontlines

The President expressed his gratitude to the participants for their relentless efforts in supplying advanced weapons and equipment to the frontlines, fortifying defensive positions, and providing protective gear to soldiers. He praised the innovation demonstrated in developing new electronic warfare technologies to adapt to the evolving combat conditions. The defense plants, according to the President, have significantly amped up their output, with some numbers rising not merely by percentages but by multiples within a single year.

Unity, Resilience, and the Road to Victory

President Putin's speech also commemorated the Day of Military Glory of Russia, marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. The President emphasized the spirit of unity and resilience that powered the workers during that time, which continues to inspire the current generation of defense industry workers. He affirmed that the defense plants are operating continuously, contributing to the country's defenses and sovereignty.