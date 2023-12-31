en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Colombia

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:20 am EST
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

Closing 2023 on a note of reflection, Colombian President Gustavo Petro assessed his administration’s performance in a year-end speech. He touched upon the legislative strides taken, the introduction of new bills to the Congress of the Republic, and the challenges and triumphs witnessed by the Colombian society and his government alike.

Government Achieves Single-Digit Inflation Despite Challenges in First Year

The head of state remarked that the first year of the government has been a mix of successes and challenges for both society and the government itself. In 2023, they successfully reduced the inflation rate, particularly in food prices. Despite speculative energy prices and the necessity to increase gasoline prices by eliminating subsidies, the government achieved the significant milestone of bringing the inflation rate down to a single digit.

(Read Also: Angolan President Advocates Cooperation for Progress and Highlights New Digital Service)

Strengthening Workers’ Rights

Further demonstrating his administration’s commitment to supporting Colombian workers, President Petro announced a 12% increase in the minimum wage for 2024. This move will benefit over 2.5 million workers, who will receive 1,300,000 pesos – a 140,000 pesos increase from the previous year. These workers will also enjoy a 15% hike in their monthly transportation allowance.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Economic Outlook for 2024: Challenges and Expectations)

Quest for a Fairer Tax System

Petro also proposed a restructuring of the country’s tax system, advocating for a lower corporate tax rate and an increase in income taxes for the highest earners. While the specifics of this proposal are yet to be disclosed, the President’s aim is to foster corporate growth and ensure a more equitable tax system.

President Petro concluded his address by extending his New Year wishes for 2024 to the Colombian people, signifying hope, perseverance, and resilience in the face of adversity.

Read More

0
Colombia Economy Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
@Colombia · 3 hours
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflat ...
heart comment 0
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success

By María Alejandra Trujillo

President Petro Reflects on Mixed Year, Celebrates Single-Digit Inflation Success
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament
59 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Surprising Upsets Mark United Cup Tennis Tournament
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes
2 mins
Australia Ushers in 2024 with Sweeping Regulatory Changes
Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China's National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?
2 mins
Nine PLA Generals Dismissed from China's National Legislature: A Shift in Military Leadership?
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match
4 mins
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
6 mins
NBL's Gary Browne Dodges Suspension Despite Second Striking Charge This Season
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
6 mins
Zambia's Judicial Controversy: Green Party President Challenges Judge's Suspension
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
8 mins
Successful Repair of Rare Tracheoesophageal Fistula in Newborn: A Triumph of Teamwork
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
8 mins
U.S. Border Force Ramps Up Measures Against Disposable Vapes
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
9 mins
Imboela's Warning: Another UPND Term Could 'Kneecap' Zambia
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app