President Petro Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Potential Health Reform Failure

After the dark day of Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in which eight senators, members of the Seventh Commission of the corporation, signed the archival report on the health reform, granting them a majority for the Government bill vote, President of the Republic Gustavo Petro took action. He called an emergency meeting to explore alternatives for his administration's survival.

Petro Holds Emergency Meeting Amid Potential Initiative Failure

According to information obtained by Infobae Colombia, the Head of State convened Minister of the Interior Luis Fernando Velasco and members of the Historical Pact coalition in the Senate to firsthand assess the current situation of one of the Executive's three major initiatives in Congress. Unless there is a last-minute reversal, it seems destined to sink in that committee due to lack of necessary votes.

Opposition Maneuver Stirs Discontent in Presidential Circles

Apparently, the president is displeased by this surprising move by opposition parties and others who declared independence because they stealthily managed to secure seven votes to archive the project. The announcement of this filing, which caused a national stir, practically signifies —if the vote is upheld— the failure of the Executive's project. The senators involved are: Honorio Henríquez and Alirio Barrera from the Democratic Center; Lorena Ríos from Colombia Justa Libres; Nadia Biel Scaff and José Marín from the Conservative Party; Miguel Pinto from the Liberal Party; and Berenice Bedoya from the Independent Social Alliance (ASI); later joined by Norma Hurtado from the U Party, and according to indications, Ana Paola Agudelo from Mira would join them.

The meeting has been dubbed an emergency political committee, attended by Velasco, Minister of Health Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, who just faced a motion of censure debate; as well as Martha Peralta Epieyú, Chair of the Senate Seventh Commission, and congresspersons María José Pizarro, David Racero, and Martha Alfonso, the most representative of the Government coalition.