President Petro Explores VAT Exemption to Bolster Island Tourism

During his visit to the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia, and Santa Catalina to inaugurate the new airport in Providencia, President Gustavo Petro announced that his government is evaluating the possibility of exempting tourism services in the islands from value-added tax (VAT).

"You have requested the exemption of VAT for the islands to promote tourism, the sale of products, and even the ease of air transport," said the president. He reiterated his government's commitment to promoting the local economy, especially tourism, as part of an effort to deliver new solutions that boost development on the island.

President Petro expressed his commitment to evaluating the exemption of tourism services from value-added tax (VAT) in the San Andrés archipelago. While addressing the inauguration of the new airport in Providencia, he emphasized the potential for reactivation and development by combining VAT exemption with initiatives like clean energy, the Caribbean University, and communication infrastructures. Petro acknowledged potential risks but sees it as a foundation for cultural expansion and showcasing the region's potential.

In addition to the airport expansion projects, Petro emphasized the importance of considering the VAT exemption as a means to stimulate economic activity in the region. However, he acknowledged that this proposal is still in the analysis phase. Although there is a 30-year-old law supporting this measure, the government is evaluating its viability and how to implement it effectively.