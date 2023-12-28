President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain’s Role in International Security During Military Base Visit

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez embarked on an official visit to the Multinational Union III military base, signaling the centrality of military establishments in Spain’s defense strategy. The visit underscored the significant role these bases play in international security and peacekeeping efforts, and provided Sánchez the opportunity to experience firsthand the training and capabilities of the Spanish armed forces.

Meeting with the Premier and Military Personnel

Sánchez’s visit included a series of interactions with military personnel and high-level meetings with the President and Prime Minister of Iraq. These meetings served as a platform for the president to express his support and appreciation for the service members’ dedication and the base’s mission. Pedro Sánchez’s visit was a testament to the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation and its allies.

Spain’s Role in International Security

During a press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Sánchez acknowledged Spain’s critical role in supporting Iraq’s efforts against ISIS. He emphasized the need to reorganize relationships and terminate the presence of the International Coalition (IC) in Iraq, in the wake of the Iraqi security forces taking control after defeating ISIS. Sánchez affirmed his commitment to preserving Iraq’s sovereignty and security.

Investment and Bilateral Relations

The visit also served as a platform for Sánchez to discuss economic ties and promote investment by Spanish companies in projects financed by the local government. Discussions with Iraqi authorities centered around improving bilateral relations and trade, with an emphasis on increasing Spanish investment in Iraq. Spain’s military contingent of 362 soldiers in Iraq represents the largest contribution to the NATO Training Mission, reflecting the country’s commitment to international missions.