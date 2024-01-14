en English
India

President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 am EST
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam

On a momentous occasion, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is geared up for her inaugural visit to Meghalaya since assuming office in 2022. The visit, commencing on January 16, is a testament to the president’s profound commitment to supporting growth and development endeavors across the country.

Engagements Abound

The president’s itinerary is filled with a series of significant engagements. Starting her visit with a powerful address to members of self-help groups at Baljek Airport in Tura, she aims to inspire and motivate grassroots-level change-makers. Thereafter, the president will be virtually laying the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Integrated Administration Complex, showcasing her digital prowess and commitment to modern infrastructure.

Infrastructure and Tourism Boost

Later, the president will address a gathering in Mawphlang, a region renowned for its sacred groves. In a proactive move to enhance regional connectivity, she will inaugurate several road infrastructure projects virtually. These include the upgraded Rongjeng Mangsang Adokgre Road and Mairang Ranigodown Azra Road, expected to streamline transportation and strengthen commerce.

In a bid to bolster the state’s tourism sector, the president will lay the foundation stones for the Shillong Peak Ropeway and tourism facilities in the picturesque villages of Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim. This initiative underscores the importance of sustainable tourism development in fostering economic growth and preserving cultural heritage.

Historic Reception and Celebration

A grand civic reception awaits the president at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong, organized by the Meghalaya government to honor her historic visit. Following the reception, the president will grace the golden jubilee celebrations of the Karbi Youth Festival at Taralangso, Diphu, in Assam, on January 17. This event underlines her commitment to celebrating cultural diversity and youth empowerment.

President Murmu’s visit is not only a testament to her commitment to the development of Meghalaya and Assam but also a historic moment, as she becomes the first President to spend overnight in the Garo Hills region and the first state guest to reside in the newly inaugurated Raj Bhavan in Tura.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

India

