President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans

As the year draws to a close, the President of Uganda, H. E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is preparing to address his nation for the final time in 2023. Scheduled for 8 pm local time on December 31st, the annual end-of-year address is expected to provide an overview of Uganda’s progress over the past twelve months and lay out a vision for the future.

Reflecting on a Year of Challenges and Triumphs

Museveni’s address comes at the end of a year marked by significant challenges and victories both at home and abroad. Domestically, Museveni made a bold move toward bolstering Uganda’s economy by enacting a full ban on used clothing imports in August. This decision, driven by concern over the impact of imported used clothing on local economies and the domestic textile industry, signifies a strategic shift toward enhancing Uganda’s self-sufficiency.

Internationally, Museveni has been active in peace negotiations in the region, notably meeting with Sudan’s RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to discuss the ongoing war in Sudan. His involvement in the region’s affairs underscores Uganda’s role as a key player in East Africa’s political landscape.

(Read Also: Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns)

Tuning in to the President’s Address

The national address will be broadcasted live on NBS Television (NBS TV), ensuring citizens across the country can tune in to hear their leader’s reflections and plans for the coming year. For those unable to access the TV broadcast or preferring to follow the address on their mobile devices, the speech will also be streamed online via the AfroMobile app. The app provides access to a broad range of media content, allowing Ugandans, wherever they are, to stay connected with national events.

(Read Also: Uganda’s New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns)

Looking Ahead

The annual end-of-year address is not just a review of the past year but also a platform to provide direction for the future. As Ugandans prepare to usher in a new year, they will be looking forward to their President’s guidance and message of hope, underlining the country’s resilience and determination to forge ahead, regardless of the challenges that may lie ahead.

Read More