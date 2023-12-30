en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:47 am EST
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans

As the year draws to a close, the President of Uganda, H. E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, is preparing to address his nation for the final time in 2023. Scheduled for 8 pm local time on December 31st, the annual end-of-year address is expected to provide an overview of Uganda’s progress over the past twelve months and lay out a vision for the future.

Reflecting on a Year of Challenges and Triumphs

Museveni’s address comes at the end of a year marked by significant challenges and victories both at home and abroad. Domestically, Museveni made a bold move toward bolstering Uganda’s economy by enacting a full ban on used clothing imports in August. This decision, driven by concern over the impact of imported used clothing on local economies and the domestic textile industry, signifies a strategic shift toward enhancing Uganda’s self-sufficiency.

Internationally, Museveni has been active in peace negotiations in the region, notably meeting with Sudan’s RSF leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to discuss the ongoing war in Sudan. His involvement in the region’s affairs underscores Uganda’s role as a key player in East Africa’s political landscape.

(Read Also: Ugandan Ruling Party Pledges Continued Commitment to Grassroots Development Amid Security Concerns)

Tuning in to the President’s Address

The national address will be broadcasted live on NBS Television (NBS TV), ensuring citizens across the country can tune in to hear their leader’s reflections and plans for the coming year. For those unable to access the TV broadcast or preferring to follow the address on their mobile devices, the speech will also be streamed online via the AfroMobile app. The app provides access to a broad range of media content, allowing Ugandans, wherever they are, to stay connected with national events.

(Read Also: Uganda’s New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns)

Looking Ahead

The annual end-of-year address is not just a review of the past year but also a platform to provide direction for the future. As Ugandans prepare to usher in a new year, they will be looking forward to their President’s guidance and message of hope, underlining the country’s resilience and determination to forge ahead, regardless of the challenges that may lie ahead.

Read More

0
Africa Politics Uganda
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup

By Salman Khan

Nigeria in Focus: A Panoramic View of the Day's Headlines

By Momen Zellmi

Village Shaken by Violent Machete Attack: A Tale of Trauma and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Uganda's New Approach to Poverty Alleviation Amidst Rising Immigration Concerns

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and t ...
@Africa · 37 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and t ...
heart comment 0
Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move

By Quadri Adejumo

Heinie Werth Appointed CEO of SanlamAllianz JV in a Strategic Move
Athletes’ Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation

By Salman Khan

Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
Johannesburg’s Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis

By Salman Akhtar

Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
Chad’s Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
3 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
3 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
3 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
4 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
5 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
5 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
6 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
7 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app