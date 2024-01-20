President Museveni Engages with Delegates at Non-Aligned Movement Summit 2024

The recently concluded Non-Aligned Movement Summit held at Speke Resort Munyonyo was marked by President Museveni of Uganda engaging in post-event interactions with delegates. The Non-Aligned Movement, a coalition of nations not officially aligned with or against any major power bloc, utilizes such summits as platforms for discussing global issues and encouraging cooperation amongst its members.

Engaging Diplomacy

The dialogue at the Summit, fostered by leaders and representatives of member countries, addressed pressing international concerns. President Museveni's engagement with delegates underscores the importance of diplomatic relationships and the role of Uganda in facilitating international discussions as part of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Uganda's Role in the Non-Aligned Movement

This interaction also reflects Uganda's commitment to the Movement's values and active participation in global matters. The 19th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) took place in Kampala, Uganda, with President Museveni assuming the chairmanship of NAM. The Summit emphasized unity in the face of challenges such as unilateralism and advocated for collective coordination amongst member states to address common human issues.

Unity and Cooperation

Key figures and delegates from various countries addressed the Summit, underlining the need for the NAM to remain unified and champion for just causes. The Summit, attended by nearly 30 heads of state and government, was conducted under the banner 'Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence.' In taking over the rotating three-year chairpersonship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on behalf of Uganda from Azerbaijan, President Yoweri Museveni has officially committed to leading the Movement's efforts towards global governance and unity.