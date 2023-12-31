en English
Politics

President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:01 pm EST
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability

In a pivotal address, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda made a firm stand against corruption, positioning it as the work of a minority exploiting their power and public funds to the detriment of the majority. He reiterated his government’s commitment to combating corruption, ensuring accountability, and maintaining transparency, promising a brighter, fairer future for Uganda.

Existing Laws and Challenges

Several laws and institutions have been established in Uganda to tackle corruption, including the Anti-Corruption Act, Leadership Code Act, and Whistleblowers Protection Act. However, the execution and enforcement of these laws have been fraught with challenges due to weak institutional capacity, political interference, and inadequate resources for anti-corruption bodies. This struggle was highlighted by Uganda’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score of 27 out of 100 in 2020, signaling a high level of perceived corruption.

Avenues for Progress

Despite these hurdles, there are glimmers of hope in Uganda’s fight against corruption. Initiatives such as the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and the recently enacted Access to Information Act are providing new avenues for progress. The collaboration between government, civil society, and the private sector is becoming increasingly crucial in this battle.

Corruption’s Impact and Ongoing Struggles

Corruption in Africa has long been a barrier to the continent’s development, exacerbating poverty, unemployment, and hindering infrastructure development and service delivery. Recent news stories out of Uganda, including the Entebbe Airport scandal, misuse of relief items by government officials, and various arrests of ministers, underscore the ongoing struggle and the dire need for effective anti-corruption measures.

Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

