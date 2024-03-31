President Murmu Awards Bharat Ratna to LK Advani, PM along with VP Present

In a momentous occasion that united political figures across the spectrum, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, on Bharatiya Janata Party veteran Lal Krishna Advani and four other eminent personalities, marking a significant chapter in the nation's acknowledgment of distinguished service. The ceremony, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries, highlighted the nation's deep respect for its leaders and pioneers.

Advertisment

A Gathering of Giants

The award ceremony saw a unique gathering at the residence of LK Advani in Delhi, with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, underscoring the cross-party reverence for Advani's contributions. The Modi government's announcement of the Bharat Ratna recipients this year included two former prime ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, and agronomist MS Swaminathan, alongside Advani, showcasing a wide spectrum of India's developmental narrative.

Legacy and Honour

Advertisment

The conferment of the Bharat Ratna on these luminaries is a testament to their unparalleled contributions to India's growth and stability. Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, known for his economic reforms, and Chaudhary Charan Singh, celebrated for his advocacy for farmers, were awarded posthumously, as were Karpoori Thakur, a symbol of social justice.