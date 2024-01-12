President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male’ Mayoral By-Election

In the run-up to the 2024 Male’ Mayoral by-election, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has publicly endorsed Aishath Azima Shakoor, the candidate representing the main ruling party, Progressive National Coalition (PNC). The endorsement was delivered via a video message on January 12, 2024, while the President was in China.

President Muizzu’s Advocacy

President Muizzu utilized his platform to advocate for Azima Shakoor’s election, highlighting the need for a mayor who can facilitate a symbiotic relationship between the government and the residents of Male’. He expressed concern about the potential repercussions of electing a mayor opposed to government policies, akin to past experiences.

He underscored his administration’s ongoing initiatives to tackle issues faced by Male’ residents and the recent transition of Hulhumale’ municipal services to the Male’ City Council. The President believes these efforts heighten the need for a cooperative mayor.

Understanding the Male’ Mayoral By-election

The Male’ Mayoral by-election, scheduled for January 13, 2024, is not just about electing a new mayor. It also involves a contest for three vacant positions in the Male’ City Council. Apart from Azima Shakoor, the race includes candidates Adam Azim from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), Saif Fathih from The Democrats, former police commissioner Hussain Waheed, and independent candidate Shuaib Ali.

Implications of the Endorsement

President Muizzu’s endorsement of Shakoor could significantly influence the Male’ Mayoral by-election. His warning against electing a mayor opposed to government policies may sway voters, but it also raises questions about the independence of the city council and its ability to serve as a check on governmental power. As the residents of Male’ prepare to make their choice, the endorsement adds another layer of complexity to an already high-stakes election.