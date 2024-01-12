en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male’ Mayoral By-Election

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male’ Mayoral By-Election

In the run-up to the 2024 Male’ Mayoral by-election, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives has publicly endorsed Aishath Azima Shakoor, the candidate representing the main ruling party, Progressive National Coalition (PNC). The endorsement was delivered via a video message on January 12, 2024, while the President was in China.

President Muizzu’s Advocacy

President Muizzu utilized his platform to advocate for Azima Shakoor’s election, highlighting the need for a mayor who can facilitate a symbiotic relationship between the government and the residents of Male’. He expressed concern about the potential repercussions of electing a mayor opposed to government policies, akin to past experiences.

He underscored his administration’s ongoing initiatives to tackle issues faced by Male’ residents and the recent transition of Hulhumale’ municipal services to the Male’ City Council. The President believes these efforts heighten the need for a cooperative mayor.

Understanding the Male’ Mayoral By-election

The Male’ Mayoral by-election, scheduled for January 13, 2024, is not just about electing a new mayor. It also involves a contest for three vacant positions in the Male’ City Council. Apart from Azima Shakoor, the race includes candidates Adam Azim from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), Saif Fathih from The Democrats, former police commissioner Hussain Waheed, and independent candidate Shuaib Ali.

Implications of the Endorsement

President Muizzu’s endorsement of Shakoor could significantly influence the Male’ Mayoral by-election. His warning against electing a mayor opposed to government policies may sway voters, but it also raises questions about the independence of the city council and its ability to serve as a check on governmental power. As the residents of Male’ prepare to make their choice, the endorsement adds another layer of complexity to an already high-stakes election.

0
Elections Maldives Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
52 mins ago
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
In the wake of Ghana’s bustling political landscape, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), one of the country’s prominent political entities, has greenlit 326 aspirants to vie in the upcoming parliamentary primaries. This internal election, pivotal to the broader electoral procedure, serves as a precursor for the 2024 general elections. The candidates elected in the primaries
326 Aspirants to Contest in Ghana's NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Prelude to the 2024 General Elections
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
2 hours ago
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
2 hours ago
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
52 mins ago
NDC's Strategy for Ghana's 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
1 hour ago
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
2 hours ago
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
1 min
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
1 min
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
3 mins
John Mahama Pledges to Combat Corruption and Restore Confidence in Ghana's Governance
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
3 mins
Mother 'Devastated' as Inquiry into Son's Death in Police Custody Faces Further Delays
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
4 mins
WaveTheFlag: A Journey of Unity and Support for Ghana's Black Stars
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
5 mins
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Urges APC Governors to Prioritize National Interests
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
8 mins
Turkey Announces Support for South Africa's ICJ Case Against Israel
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
10 mins
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
11 mins
India Mulls Boycott Against Maldives: Unraveling Diplomatic Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app