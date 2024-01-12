en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia’s Future

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia’s Future

In a move that underscores the global commitment to Somalia’s peace and stability, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as President Mohamud, held a pivotal phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in early 2024.

The dialogue between the two leaders spanned a range of crucial issues pertaining to Somalia’s relationship with the international community and its regional security.

The conversation was aimed at bolstering the collaboration between Somalia and the United Nations to address ongoing challenges in the region, such as security concerns, humanitarian crises, and development projects.

The UN has been actively involved in Somalia, offering aid and support for peacekeeping, governance, and development initiatives.

This call reflects the continued efforts to ensure that Somalia remains a priority on the international agenda and receives the necessary support to stabilize and rebuild after years of conflict.

0
Politics Somalia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 mins ago
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
In a wave of mounting tensions, Iran has voiced its condemnation of the military strikes carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, aimed at the Houthi movement. This denouncement, articulated by Nasser Kannani, the spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry, marks the latest development in a conflict-ridden region. Violation of Sovereignty
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
24 mins ago
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
24 mins ago
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
16 mins ago
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
20 mins ago
Court Orders MBC to Rectify Report on President Yoon's Remarks
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
21 mins ago
Malta's FIAU Grapples with Unpaid Fines Amid Legal Controversies
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
8 mins
Iran Condemns U.S., U.K. Strikes on Yemen, Warns of Rising Instability
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
9 mins
Psychotherapy Proven Effective for PTSD in Adults Exposed to Multiple Traumas
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
12 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
14 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
16 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
18 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
20 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
24 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
24 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
35 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app