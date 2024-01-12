President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia’s Future

In a move that underscores the global commitment to Somalia’s peace and stability, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as President Mohamud, held a pivotal phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in early 2024.

The dialogue between the two leaders spanned a range of crucial issues pertaining to Somalia’s relationship with the international community and its regional security.

The conversation was aimed at bolstering the collaboration between Somalia and the United Nations to address ongoing challenges in the region, such as security concerns, humanitarian crises, and development projects.

The UN has been actively involved in Somalia, offering aid and support for peacekeeping, governance, and development initiatives.

This call reflects the continued efforts to ensure that Somalia remains a priority on the international agenda and receives the necessary support to stabilize and rebuild after years of conflict.