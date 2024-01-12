en English
International Relations

President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Somalia’s Future

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
In a move that underscores the global commitment to Somalia’s peace and stability, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as President Mohamud, held a pivotal phone conversation with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in early 2024. The dialogue between the two leaders spanned a range of crucial issues pertaining to Somalia’s relationship with the international community and its regional security.

A Step Towards Strengthened Collaboration

The conversation was aimed at bolstering the collaboration between Somalia and the United Nations to address ongoing challenges in the region, such as security concerns, humanitarian crises, and development projects. The UN has been actively involved in Somalia, offering aid and support for peacekeeping, governance, and development initiatives. This call reflects the continued efforts to ensure that Somalia remains a priority on the international agenda and receives the necessary support to stabilize and rebuild after years of conflict.

Focus on Regional Stability and Territorial Integrity

Among the issues discussed was the escalating diplomatic row between Somalia and Ethiopia over alleged infringements on Somalia’s territorial integrity. Guterres expressed concerns over the recent Ethiopia – Somaliland red sea access agreement signed in Addis Ababa, reaffirming the UN’s commitment to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somalia. This sentiment echoes the international community’s reiterated calls for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Call for Peaceful Dialogue and Adherence to International Laws

President Mohamud and Secretary-General Guterres also addressed the importance of maintaining regional stability and adherence to international laws on sovereignty and territorial integrity. The conversation emphasized Somalia’s concern regarding the Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The Secretary-General urged all parties to engage in peaceful and constructive dialogue, refraining from actions that could escalate the situation.

Both leaders underscored the importance of international cooperation and the role of the UN in supporting Somalia’s path towards peace and prosperity. The UN’s steadfast commitment to these principles offers hope for a peaceful and constructive dialogue, essential for the future of Somalia and the region.

0
International Relations Politics Somalia
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

