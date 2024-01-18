President Mohammed Shahabuddin Pays Respects at Family Graves in Pabna

On a cloudy afternoon of January 17, 2024, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, the native son of Pabna, stepped foot into the quiet expanse of the Pabna Sadar Graveyard in Arifpur. The air was filled with a silent reverence as the President, joined by his wife, Dr. Rebecca Sultana, and other family members, bowed his head in sombre respect at the graves of his parents and other departed family members. This was a significant chapter of his four-day visit to his hometown.

A Humble Homage

Tracing the etchings on the tombstone of his parents - Sharifuddin Ansari and Khairunnessa, the President's emotions were palpable. He led a solemn munajat, sending prayers for the eternal peace of his loved ones. This poignant scene was a testament to a son's enduring love and respect for his roots, transcending his esteemed political status.

A Return Delayed

President Shahabuddin's trip to Pabna marked his third official visit since he assumed office. His return to the bustling capital, originally scheduled for January 15, was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Despite this, the President remained committed to his scheduled visit, emphasizing his deep attachment to his birthplace.

Strengthening Local Ties

Prior to his graveyard visit, President Shahabuddin made his presence felt at the Pabna District Circuit House. There, he exchanged greetings with local representatives and leaders of various political parties. His engagements not only highlighted his political stature but also underscored his sustained connection with his home district, fostering a sense of unity and mutual respect.