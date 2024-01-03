President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges

In a resonant call for unity and development under divine guidance, President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, emphasized the importance of hard work for the nation’s progress during the 2023/2024 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held in Bulawayo. Mnangagwa acknowledged the challenges posed by international sanctions, imposed post the country’s land reform, but reiterated the call for their unconditional removal.

Significant Progress Despite Sanctions

Notwithstanding the challenges, Mnangagwa noted the significant progress Zimbabwe has made. The country has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production and embarked on notable infrastructure projects such as Hwange units 7 and 8, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport, a new Parliament building, and the Beitbridge Harare road. The sanctions have inadvertently spurred innovation, contributing to Zimbabwe becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Southern Africa.

Government’s Commitment to Peace and Progress

The President accentuated the government’s commitment to peace, unity, and progress, outlining plans to install solar-powered boreholes in all 35,000 villages within the next five years. Improvements in all economic sectors and the ease of doing business were also highlighted, indicating a positive trajectory for Zimbabwe.

Future Vision: Unity, Development, and Spiritual Guidance

President Mnangagwa called for unity and development among Zimbabweans, a combination of faith and good works under spiritual guidance. He expressed gratitude to Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi for organizing the event and to God for the opportunity to be present. Mnangagwa wished for a prosperous new year for Zimbabwe and its citizens, underscoring the country’s potential for peace and prosperity.