Africa

President Mnangagwa Highlights Unity and Development in Zimbabwe Amidst Challenges

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
In a resonant call for unity and development under divine guidance, President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa, emphasized the importance of hard work for the nation’s progress during the 2023/2024 National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held in Bulawayo. Mnangagwa acknowledged the challenges posed by international sanctions, imposed post the country’s land reform, but reiterated the call for their unconditional removal.

Significant Progress Despite Sanctions

Notwithstanding the challenges, Mnangagwa noted the significant progress Zimbabwe has made. The country has achieved self-sufficiency in wheat production and embarked on notable infrastructure projects such as Hwange units 7 and 8, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport, a new Parliament building, and the Beitbridge Harare road. The sanctions have inadvertently spurred innovation, contributing to Zimbabwe becoming one of the fastest-growing economies in Southern Africa.

Government’s Commitment to Peace and Progress

The President accentuated the government’s commitment to peace, unity, and progress, outlining plans to install solar-powered boreholes in all 35,000 villages within the next five years. Improvements in all economic sectors and the ease of doing business were also highlighted, indicating a positive trajectory for Zimbabwe.

Future Vision: Unity, Development, and Spiritual Guidance

President Mnangagwa called for unity and development among Zimbabweans, a combination of faith and good works under spiritual guidance. He expressed gratitude to Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi for organizing the event and to God for the opportunity to be present. Mnangagwa wished for a prosperous new year for Zimbabwe and its citizens, underscoring the country’s potential for peace and prosperity.

Africa Politics Zimbabwe
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

