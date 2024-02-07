President Mnangagwa Criticizes Involvement in Minor Projects, Signals Shift in Priorities

In a marked shift from his previous engagements, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has expressed dissatisfaction with his ministers for involving him in the inauguration of minor projects. During a cabinet meeting, Mnangagwa indicated his intention to utilize his last term in office for high-priority events only, suggesting that activities such as the opening of small-scale projects could be better managed by ministers or local councillors.

Mnangagwa's Critique

Mnangagwa's critique emerges in the wake of incidents where he had been invited to commission projects that held seemingly little significance, leading to both contention and mockery. A notable instance involved the President opening a clinic that remained non-operational for months afterward. At the clinic's inaugural event, Mnangagwa had assured the delivery of all necessary equipment within two weeks - a promise that fell through.

Shift in Priorities

The President's shift in priorities indicates a desire to focus on transformative programs that promote industrialization, modernization, and rural development. His call for real-time updates on the fight against the cholera epidemic and decisive action to enhance efficiency within public institutions underscores this shift.

Breaking Down Barriers

Mnangagwa emphasized the need to break down bureaucratic hurdles and silo mindsets for the successful implementation of the National Development Strategy 1. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with citizens and valuing their input in driving sustainable development. Amidst this change in direction, local Member of Parliament, Makari Zarelah, urged the government to focus on providing well-planned housing, schools, electricity, and running water to effectively represent and advocate for the people's needs.