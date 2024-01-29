President Marcos Jr. Unveils 'Bagong Pilipinas' Campaign for National Development

The 'Bagong Pilipinas' campaign, a transformative initiative led by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., was launched amidst a spirited crowd at the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila. Underpinning this campaign is a 'master plan for genuine development' as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028, a blueprint formulated through extensive consultations and aimed at setting precise development targets across multiple sectors.

Marcos underscored that the 'Bagong Pilipinas' campaign - literally translating to 'New Philippines' - is designed to serve all Filipinos, not just a select few. The initiative, he emphasized, is not a partisan effort but a shared vision that transcends political and religious affiliations. The campaign has its sights set on crucial areas such as infrastructure, human development, and providing vital support to farmers and fishermen - sectors that particularly need bolstering in the face of challenges like El Niño.

Transforming Governance, Economy, and Society

The President highlighted that the 'Bagong Pilipinas' campaign is a call to transform the nation's economy, governance, and society. It advocates for a governance style free from corruption, inefficiency, and oppression, aiming to create a principled, accountable, and dependable government backed by unified institutions. The emphasis on unity comes from the belief in a collective response to a complex and changing world.

The kick-off event, attended by an estimated 400,000 people, including political leaders and government officials, served as a rallying point for the administration's goal of a 'New Philippines'. Marcos pledged that the government would prove its worthiness of the people's trust through action, outlining priorities such as infrastructure, educational reform, and elimination of red tape. The President's speech underscored the campaign's commitment to genuine development that benefits all people, with each cabinet secretary presenting developments under the campaign.