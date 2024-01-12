President Marcos Jr. Ushers in New Era for Manila Bay Residents with Housing Project

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., recently presided over a momentous ceremony in Bacoor City, Cavite, signaling a new era for 360 families whose lives are set to transform with the awarding of new housing units in Ciudad Kaunlaran Phase I. The event also marked the groundbreaking of Phase II of the housing project, a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of Filipinos.

A New Dawn for Manila Bay Residents

These families, previously dwelling along the picturesque Manila Bay, were relocated following a Supreme Court mandate for the bay’s clean-up and preservation. The mandate necessitated the removal of illegal structures, paving the way for an environmental rejuvenation project that holds promise for future generations. The initial phase of Ciudad Kaunlaran now boasts six completed five-story buildings, with three more buildings nearing completion to accommodate a total of 540 families.

Phase II: Expanding the Horizon

The groundbreaking of Phase II heralds an exciting future for 120 more families. Two more buildings will rise from the ground, continuing the government’s mission of not just providing shelter, but creating thriving communities. Marcos Jr., in his address, urged the beneficiaries to work hand-in-hand with the government to maintain order and prosperity in their new community.

Government’s Commitment: A Beacon of Hope

The President reaffirmed his commitment to enhancing the living standards of Filipinos through such housing initiatives. Highlighting the accomplishments of the National Housing Authority (NHA), he mentioned the construction of over 80,000 houses in 2023 and the provision of more than P7 million in emergency housing assistance in the wake of calamities. This ceremony, attended by notable figures including NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar, and Senators Bong Revilla, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar, and Francis Tolentino, among others, underlined the collective resolve to propel the nation forward.