President Marcos Jr. Faces Sharp Decline in Approval, Trust Ratings Amid Policy Challenges

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s leadership is currently under intense scrutiny as recent Pulse Asia surveys reveal a significant dip in both his approval and trust ratings among the Filipino populace. Amidst ongoing discussions on constitutional amendments and economic policies, these ratings reflect the public's changing perception towards the administration.

Survey Insights: A Detailed Look

The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from March 6 to 10, 2024, showcased a 13-point drop in Marcos Jr.'s performance rating, descending from 68% in December 2023 to 55% in March 2024. This decline was particularly pronounced in Mindanao and among the Class E demographic, indicating widespread discontent across different sectors of society. Furthermore, his trust rating experienced a 16-point fall, settling at 57% from an earlier 73%. This decline echoes the challenges Marcos Jr. faces in maintaining the confidence of his constituents, especially in regions and social classes that once showed him strong support.

Political Ramifications and Public Perception

Contrasting the President's declining figures, Vice President Sara Duterte's ratings, although also reduced, remain comparatively higher, highlighting a potential reshaping of public allegiance within the administration. The emerging tension between Duterte and Marcos Jr. underscores the political volatility within the ruling party. Meanwhile, other political figures like Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Speaker Martin Romualdez show mixed results in their respective ratings, further complicating the political landscape as the administration grapples with policy implementation and public approval.

Constitutional Amendments and Economic Policies: A Balancing Act

The backdrop of these declining ratings includes contentious debates on constitutional amendments, particularly the economic Charter change (Cha-cha) bills aimed at attracting foreign investments. Public opposition to these amendments stands at a staggering 88%, with the highest resistance observed in Mindanao. This opposition is partly attributed to the survey's timing and the manner in which questions were crafted, leading to public confusion and a significant decline in support for Cha-cha. The administration's challenge lies in navigating these complex political and economic reforms while restoring public trust and approval.

As President Marcos Jr. contends with these multifaceted challenges, the implications for his administration and its ability to enact meaningful policy changes remain uncertain. With the Filipino public's trust waning, the administration's next steps are crucial in determining both its legacy and the nation's trajectory.