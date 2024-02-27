President Marcos Champions Long-Term Development, Urges Local Leaders to Prioritize Sustainability

During the recent general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. made a compelling call to over 1,000 municipal mayors. He emphasized the importance of focusing on long-term development projects that transcend immediate political gains, aligning with the global 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Marcos stressed the crucial role of local government units (LGUs) in spearheading initiatives that improve constituents' quality of life while safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Empowering Local Governments for Sustainable Development

President Marcos outlined the national government's commitment to integrating sustainable development into its budgetary allocations. Significant funds are earmarked for climate change initiatives, sustainable energy projects, and enhanced social services, highlighting the collaborative approach needed from LGUs, civil society, the private sector, and communities. Local leaders are called upon to localize the SDGs, ensuring that development efforts directly benefit their constituents and contribute to the global agenda of ending extreme poverty, reducing inequality, and protecting the environment.

Uniting for a Sustainable Future

The assembly served not only as a platform for rallying support but also as a reminder of the interconnectedness of local actions and global goals. President Marcos underscored the need for projects that not only seek recognition but serve the greater good, aligning with his vision for a 'New Philippines' that thrives on sustainable growth. This includes fostering initiatives that uplift the poor, reward productivity, and preserve natural resources, ensuring a balanced approach to development that benefits all.

Legislative Support and Local Empowerment

Backing President Marcos's vision, the House of Representatives is actively working on legislation to increase the National Tax Allotment share for LGUs, aiming to bolster local development and empowerment. This legislative push, coupled with efforts to integrate local health systems into the Universal Health Care law, represents a holistic approach to ensuring that LGUs have the resources and support needed to effectively address local development challenges and achieve the SDGs at the community level.

The collective endeavor of the national government, local leaders, and various stakeholders underscores a significant shift towards sustainable development that is inclusive, equitable, and attuned to the needs of the Filipino people. As the country strides towards the 2030 agenda, the role of local government units in actualizing these global goals becomes ever more pivotal, promising a future where development is not only measured by economic gains but by the well-being and prosperity of every citizen.