Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the state of Morelos today, lending his support to Governor Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo amidst ongoing restoration efforts at the Old Palace of Cortés, which houses murals by the esteemed artist Diego Rivera.

As part of the event titled "Restoration of the Old Palace of Cortés and murals by Diego Rivera, Regional Museum of the People of Morelos," President López Obrador and Governor Blanco Bravo stood united in their commitment to preserve and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Morelos.

Preserving Morelos' Heritage: Collaborative Effort Enhances Old Palace Restoration

The restoration project aims to maintain and enhance the historical and artistic significance of the Old Palace of Cortés, which houses murals by the renowned artist Diego Rivera. By promoting the cultural richness of Morelos through its regional museum, the collaborative initiative reflects the partnership between the federal government and the state of Morelos.

President López Obrador defended Governor Blanco against recent criticism, emphasizing their collaboration in working for the good of the people. He highlighted their partnership, unlike other local leaders who, according to him, often block the actions of the federal government.

Unwavering Support for a Visionary Governor

"Cuauhtémoc Blanco is a great governor," President López Obrador expressed while addressing the crowd. "Despite the attacks and lies, he continues to work tirelessly for the people of Morelos."

Governor Blanco Bravo expressed his gratitude for the president's support and involvement with the region. The visit signifies not only a shared dedication to preserving Mexico's cultural heritage but also a strong bond between the two leaders.

A Testament to Mexico's Artistic Legacy

The Old Palace of Cortés, a historical monument dating back to the 16th century, stands as a testament to Mexico's rich and complex history. The murals by Diego Rivera, a world-renowned artist and prominent figure in the Mexican muralism movement, further enhance the palace's significance.

Through the restoration project, the federal government and the state of Morelos aim to honor and protect this invaluable piece of Mexico's artistic legacy for generations to come.