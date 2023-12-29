President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence

In a remarkable display of political confidence, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has garnered significant public trust, according to various sociological surveys. As reported by political scientist Urazgali Selteyev, President Tokayev’s approval rating has reached a notable 82.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a testament to the strong public endorsement of his leadership.

Public Confidence in Leadership

A survey from ‘Strategiya,’ a socio-political research center, highlighted the public’s approval of the activities of state bodies under Tokayev’s administration. The study showed an approval rating of 76.4%, indicating that the majority of the population is satisfied with the operations of state institutions under the president’s rule.

Assessment of Current Situation in Kazakhstan

Other prominent research firms like Demoscope and Paperlab, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, have also conducted a study titled ‘Assessment of the current situation in Kazakhstan and the results of the year.’ The study found a confidence level of 69.4% in President Tokayev, further consolidating his standing among the populace.

Optimism and Approval

President Tokayev’s recent work has been rated as excellent or good by 85.6% of respondents, a figure that underscores the positive public sentiment towards his administration. Furthermore, 81.6% of the surveyed population expressed optimism about the president’s ability to effect positive change in the near future. An impressive 80.5% of respondents stated that they would vote for him if elections were imminent, reinforcing Tokayev’s strong position in Kazakhstan’s political landscape.

Selteyev attributes the 7.6% rise in confidence from the first quarter to Tokayev’s proactive approach in addressing systemic issues and his international engagements. These efforts, aimed at attracting foreign investment and solving transport and logistics problems, have evidently resonated with the people, boosting their faith in his leadership.