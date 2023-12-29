en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kazakhstan

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:12 am EST
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence

In a remarkable display of political confidence, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has garnered significant public trust, according to various sociological surveys. As reported by political scientist Urazgali Selteyev, President Tokayev’s approval rating has reached a notable 82.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a testament to the strong public endorsement of his leadership.

Public Confidence in Leadership

A survey from ‘Strategiya,’ a socio-political research center, highlighted the public’s approval of the activities of state bodies under Tokayev’s administration. The study showed an approval rating of 76.4%, indicating that the majority of the population is satisfied with the operations of state institutions under the president’s rule.

Assessment of Current Situation in Kazakhstan

Other prominent research firms like Demoscope and Paperlab, in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, have also conducted a study titled ‘Assessment of the current situation in Kazakhstan and the results of the year.’ The study found a confidence level of 69.4% in President Tokayev, further consolidating his standing among the populace.

Optimism and Approval

President Tokayev’s recent work has been rated as excellent or good by 85.6% of respondents, a figure that underscores the positive public sentiment towards his administration. Furthermore, 81.6% of the surveyed population expressed optimism about the president’s ability to effect positive change in the near future. An impressive 80.5% of respondents stated that they would vote for him if elections were imminent, reinforcing Tokayev’s strong position in Kazakhstan’s political landscape.

Selteyev attributes the 7.6% rise in confidence from the first quarter to Tokayev’s proactive approach in addressing systemic issues and his international engagements. These efforts, aimed at attracting foreign investment and solving transport and logistics problems, have evidently resonated with the people, boosting their faith in his leadership.

0
Kazakhstan Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz Eyes Global Expansion with IPO Filing in the United States

By Salman Akhtar

Trans-Caspian Route Witnesses 88% Surge in Cargo Transportation

By Salman Akhtar

Kazakhstan's Airlines Set New Passenger Transport Record in 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Kazakhstan to Implement Third Phase of Universal Declaration from 2024

By Salman Akhtar

EAEU and Iran Ink Free Trade Agreement: A Boon for Kazakhstan ...
@International Relations · 2 days
EAEU and Iran Ink Free Trade Agreement: A Boon for Kazakhstan ...
heart comment 0
Kazakhstan’s Tourism Sector Soars in 2023: A Strategic Triumph

By Salman Akhtar

Kazakhstan's Tourism Sector Soars in 2023: A Strategic Triumph
Astana International Airport Hits New Milestone with 7.5 Million Passengers

By Salman Akhtar

Astana International Airport Hits New Milestone with 7.5 Million Passengers
Kazakhstan Broadens Peacekeeping Missions Under President Tokayev’s Leadership

By Salman Akhtar

Kazakhstan Broadens Peacekeeping Missions Under President Tokayev's Leadership
Kazakhstan Rehabilitates Over 311,000 Victims of Soviet-Era Political Repression

By Salman Akhtar

Kazakhstan Rehabilitates Over 311,000 Victims of Soviet-Era Political Repression
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
30 seconds
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
5 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
10 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
10 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
10 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
11 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
11 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
11 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
11 mins
Trending Sports Moments: From Reaves' Layup to Davis' Technical Foul
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
39 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
55 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app