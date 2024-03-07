President Jokowi Directs Study on Indonesian Diaspora Citizenship Status

On March 7, President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo took a significant step towards addressing the status of the Indonesian diaspora by instructing Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to conduct a comprehensive study on citizenship issues. This directive was issued during a limited meeting, signaling a potential shift in Indonesia's approach to its nationals abroad and those who have lost their citizenship.

Advertisment

Exploring New Horizons for the Diaspora

The Indonesian government's decision to reevaluate its citizenship laws comes at a crucial time. Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly confirmed the President's order, emphasizing the focus on the diaspora in the initial phase of the study. However, the specifics of the policy objectives, whether they relate to exiles, naturalization, or dual citizenship, remain under wraps. The current legal framework, with its last amendment in 2006, strictly prohibits dual citizenship and leaves no room for former citizens to regain their status, effectively categorizing them as foreigners.

A Tight-lipped Administration

Advertisment

The meeting, which could potentially herald significant policy changes, was attended by key figures including Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. However, details regarding the participation of other ministers or the depth of the discussions were not disclosed. Both Yasonna Laoly and Sri Mulyani were reticent when approached for comments, highlighting the sensitivity and perhaps the complexity of the issue at hand.

The Road Ahead

This move by President Jokowi to study and possibly reform citizenship laws for the diaspora reflects an evolving understanding of national identity and global mobility. While the outcomes of this study are eagerly awaited, the process itself underscores a pivotal moment in Indonesia's legal and social landscape. The potential for inclusivity and reconnection with the diaspora could not only strengthen ties but also enrich the nation's cultural and economic fabric.