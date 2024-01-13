en English
Africa

President Hichilema Urges Investment in Rural Areas to Counter Unplanned Migration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 am EST
President Hakainde Hichilema, in his recent national address, underscored the urgency of rural development, highlighting it as a key strategy to counterbalance the escalating trend of unplanned migration from country’s rural areas to its bustling urban centers. The President’s emphasis on rural development hints at the government’s comprehensive approach towards fostering balanced growth across all regions, an attempt to alleviate the mounting pressures on urban resources and infrastructure.

Addressing Unplanned Migration

The unplanned migration, a result of rural inhabitants seeking better prospects in cities, has been causing concerns for the administration. Overpopulation, housing shortages, and increased strain on city resources are just some of the challenges arising from this trend. In his address, President Hichilema urged citizens to exercise caution before considering relocation, suggesting that the solution lies not in flocking to cities, but in strengthening the rural areas from where they originate.

A Call for Rural Investment

To counter this growing issue, the President encouraged citizens to invest in the rural parts of the country. By improving living conditions and creating opportunities in these areas, he hopes to curtail the need for migration. He emphasized the government’s commitment to rural development, pointing to increased budgetary allocation towards agriculture and affordable housing, and policy milestones aimed at creating equitable opportunities across the nation.

Fostering Sustainable Growth

President Hichilema’s call to action signifies a push towards a sustainable growth model, one that addresses the imbalances between rural and urban development. The focus on rural investment and development not only seeks to stem the tide of unplanned migration but also fosters a more balanced, inclusive growth across all regions. By encouraging citizens to consider rural opportunities before migrating, the President has set the stage for a nation-wide effort to ensure sustainable, balanced growth.

Africa Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

