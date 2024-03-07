President Hichilema to Spearhead International Women's Day Celebrations in Livingstone

Livingstone is set to host a significant event this Friday with President Hakainde Hichilema gracing the International Women's Day celebrations, marking a pivotal moment for women's empowerment in Zambia. The city's Villa grounds have become a hub of activity as women from various sectors, including government departments, civil society organisations, and religious groups, finalize their preparations for a day dedicated to their achievements and aspirations.

High Expectations for Presidential Address

Participants are particularly eager for President Hichilema's address, anticipating announcements on further women empowerment initiatives. CHRISTA AKENDE of the New Apostolic Church voiced her expectations for the event, highlighting the importance of government support in advancing women's roles in society. The presence of the President not only elevates the event's status but also underscores the government's commitment to gender equality and women's empowerment.

Spotlight on Exhibitions

EMMAH PHIRI, the Acting Principal Officer from the Gender Division, expressed her enthusiasm for the exhibitions planned as part of the celebrations. With over 40 exhibitors confirmed, the event promises to be a showcase of innovation, creativity, and empowerment, providing a platform for women entrepreneurs and advocates to display their contributions to Zambia's development. This segment of the celebrations is a testament to the dynamic role women play in various sectors of the economy.

Uniting for Gender Equality

The International Women's Day celebrations in Livingstone are more than just a ceremonial gathering; they represent a collective call to action for gender equality and women's rights in Zambia. As participants from diverse backgrounds converge on Villa grounds, the event symbolizes unity and shared purpose among women striving for recognition and empowerment. The anticipation surrounding President Hichilema's address and the extensive participation of women from across the country highlight the significance of this day in Zambia's calendar.

As Livingstone prepares to host these pivotal celebrations, the spotlight on women's empowerment and gender equality shines brighter than ever. The event, set against the backdrop of President Hichilema's participation, is poised to catalyze further progress towards an inclusive and equitable society. With the community's eyes fixed on the day's proceedings, the International Women's Day celebrations promise to be a watershed moment for women's rights in Zambia.