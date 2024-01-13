President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge

In a recent address to the nation, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema expressed grave concerns about the surge in unplanned urban migration. The steady flow of citizens from rural to urban areas, he noted, is creating undue pressure on urban infrastructure and services, triggering a host of challenges.

Urban Migration: An Unplanned Predicament

Unplanned urban migration is a trend often seen in developing nations, with people flocking towards cities in search of better opportunities. However, this mass movement often leads to overburdened city infrastructure and dwindling resources. Zambia is no exception, and President Hichilema has identified this as a pressing issue.

Investment in Rural Areas: A Potential Solution

In response to this escalating problem, the President is advocating for increased investment in Zambia’s rural areas. By focusing on developing these regions and creating opportunities, the goal is to provide a viable alternative to urban migration. The President believes that encouraging citizens to invest in rural areas could help strike a balance, relieving the strain on the country’s cities.

