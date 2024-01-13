en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
President Hichilema Encourages Investment in Rural Areas Amid Urban Migration Surge

In a recent address to the nation, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema expressed grave concerns about the surge in unplanned urban migration. The steady flow of citizens from rural to urban areas, he noted, is creating undue pressure on urban infrastructure and services, triggering a host of challenges.

Urban Migration: An Unplanned Predicament

Unplanned urban migration is a trend often seen in developing nations, with people flocking towards cities in search of better opportunities. However, this mass movement often leads to overburdened city infrastructure and dwindling resources. Zambia is no exception, and President Hichilema has identified this as a pressing issue.

Investment in Rural Areas: A Potential Solution

In response to this escalating problem, the President is advocating for increased investment in Zambia’s rural areas. By focusing on developing these regions and creating opportunities, the goal is to provide a viable alternative to urban migration. The President believes that encouraging citizens to invest in rural areas could help strike a balance, relieving the strain on the country’s cities.

The Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP)

One such initiative contributing to rural development is the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP). This program, created by the Department of the Treasury, encourages financial institutions to support small businesses and consumers in rural and underserved communities. It offers capital to certified Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and minority depository institutions (MDIs), with a focus on increasing lending and investments in rural and minority communities. The program has already facilitated approximately 26 billion dollars in loans, significantly benefitting borrowers in rural and underserved areas.

The American Rescue Plan is another initiative that provides significant funding to eligible governments responding to the COVID-19 emergency. It aims at creating jobs, modernizing infrastructure, providing internet access, and offering relief for vulnerable homeowners. This comprehensive plan also focuses on addressing challenges in rural America and low- and moderate-income communities, aligning with President Hichilema’s vision for Zambia.

0
Africa Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
30 seconds ago
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
Uganda is preparing to step into the international limelight as it assumes the chairmanship of a vital international forum, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) & G77+China, from 2024 to 2026. This prestigious designation sets the stage for Uganda to shape global discussions and initiatives over the next three years, potentially advancing national interests and bolstering diplomatic
Uganda to Assume Chairmanship of International Forum in 2024
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
6 mins ago
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
6 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages
43 seconds ago
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: Public Calls for Load-Shedding Timetable Amid Persistent Power Outages
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins ago
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
4 mins ago
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
1 min
Uganda Bolsters Infrastructure and Security Ahead of 2024 NAM Summit
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
2 mins
South Africa's National Freedom Party in Financial Turmoil Amid Internal Conflicts
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
2 mins
Magashule Announces Alliance with Zuma-Backed Party: A Shift in South Africa's Politics
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
2 mins
Tragic Loss of Life at MDM Hospital Exposes Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
3 mins
A New Dawn for Uganda's Electoral Commission: Appointments Signal Upcoming Electoral Event
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
3 mins
Cyprien Sarrazin's Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
4 mins
Yousaf: Labour Poised for Majority Win Without Scotland
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
4 mins
Stephen Loman Leaves Team Lakay: An End of an Era in MMA
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
4 mins
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
12 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app